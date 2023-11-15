JPMorgan Chase Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series EE Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series EE (Symbol: JPM.PRC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $24.93 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.11% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, JPM.PRC was trading at a 0.12% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.58% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series EE:
In Wednesday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series EE (Symbol: JPM.PRC) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are up about 0.9%.
