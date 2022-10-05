JPMorgan Chase Reports Before the Open on 10/14 -- Options Contracts Expire the Same Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) JPM next earnings date is projected to be 10/14 before market open, with earnings estimates of $2.92/share on $32.06 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent JPMorgan Chase earnings history looks like this:
Period
Earnings Date
Earnings
Q2 2022
7/14/2022
2.760
Q1 2022
4/13/2022
2.630
Q4 2021
1/14/2022
3.330
Q3 2021
10/13/2021
3.740
Q2 2021
7/13/2021
3.780
The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:
And with quarterly revenue that looks like this:
But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that JPMorgan Chase has options available that expire October 14th.
JPMorgan Chase's current dividend yield is 3.55%, with the following JPMorgan Chase Dividend History.
