JPM

JPMorgan Chase Reports Before the Open on 1/13 -- Options Contracts Expire the Same Day

January 04, 2023 — 12:14 pm EST

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) JPM next earnings date is projected to be 1/13 before market open, with earnings estimates of $3.14/share on $34.16 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent JPMorgan Chase earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings
Q3 2022 10/14/2022 3.120
Q2 2022 7/14/2022 2.760
Q1 2022 4/13/2022 2.630
Q4 2021 1/14/2022 3.330
Q3 2021 10/13/2021 3.740

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that JPMorgan Chase has options available that expire January 13th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the JPM options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

JPMorgan Chase's current dividend yield is 2.96%, with the following JPMorgan Chase Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

JPM

