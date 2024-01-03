JPMorgan Chase Reports Before the Open on 1/12 -- Options Contracts Expire the Same Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) JPM next earnings date is projected to be 1/12 before market open, with earnings estimates of $3.56/share on $39.77 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent JPMorgan Chase earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q3 2023 10/13/2023 4.330 Q2 2023 7/14/2023 4.750 Q1 2023 4/14/2023 4.100 Q4 2022 1/13/2023 3.570 Q3 2022 10/14/2022 3.120

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that JPMorgan Chase has options available that expire January 12th.

JPMorgan Chase's current dividend yield is 2.44%, with the following JPMorgan Chase Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

