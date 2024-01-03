News & Insights

JPMorgan Chase Reports Before the Open on 1/12 -- Options Contracts Expire the Same Day

January 03, 2024 — 02:08 pm EST

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) JPM next earnings date is projected to be 1/12 before market open, with earnings estimates of $3.56/share on $39.77 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent JPMorgan Chase earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings
Q3 2023 10/13/2023 4.330
Q2 2023 7/14/2023 4.750
Q1 2023 4/14/2023 4.100
Q4 2022 1/13/2023 3.570
Q3 2022 10/14/2022 3.120

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that JPMorgan Chase has options available that expire January 12th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the JPM options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

JPMorgan Chase's current dividend yield is 2.44%, with the following JPMorgan Chase Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

