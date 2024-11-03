News & Insights

JPMorgan Chase Reduces Stake in Lotus Resources

November 03, 2024 — 04:27 pm EST

Lotus Resources Limited (AU:LOT) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has ceased to be a substantial holder in Lotus Resources Limited, as revealed in a recent notice. The changes stem from various transactions including securities loan and purchase activities involving its affiliates, affecting millions of ordinary shares. This development may influence investor interest in Lotus Resources’ market performance.

