JPMorgan Chase Preferred Stock Series EE About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 5/1/24, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series EE (Symbol: JPM.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 6/3/24. As a percentage of JPM.PRC's recent share price of $25.28, this dividend works out to approximately 1.48%, so look for shares of JPM.PRC to trade 1.48% lower — all else being equal — when JPM.PRC shares open for trading on 5/1/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.94%, which compares to an average yield of 6.78% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM.PRC shares, versus JPM:

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series EE:

In Monday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series EE (Symbol: JPM.PRC) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are down about 0.1%.

