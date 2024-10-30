JPMorgan Chase Preferred Stock Series EE About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series EE:
In Wednesday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series EE (Symbol: JPM.PRC) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are up about 1.1%.
