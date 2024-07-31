JPMorgan Chase Preferred Stock Series EE About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series EE:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series EE (Symbol: JPM.PRC) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are trading flat.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying
Institutional Holders of HUD
USO Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.