JPMorgan Chase Pairs a 10% Dividend Hike With a New $50 Billion Buyback After Clearing the Fed's Stress Test

Key Points

The monster bank aced the Federal Reserve's annual stress tests this year, which leaves more room for capital allocation.

It was one of several passing lenders declaring double-digit dividend raises.

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First the win, now the prizes.

Along with 31 other banks and bank-adjacent finance sector companies, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) crushed the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) annual stress tests for 2026. Had it failed, the Fed would have placed restrictions on capital allocations and employee bonuses. But no — without such limits, it now has more scope to return monies to its shareholders and, sure enough, just after the test results were announced, the bank trumpeted two new, investor-pleasing moves in this realm.

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Opening the coffers

JPMorgan Chase announced it intended to raise its dividend, while its board has authorized a new share buyback program. Both are considerable.

Let’s start with the dividend raise. The bank is aiming for a $ 1.65-per-share quarterly payout with its next distribution, exactly 10% higher than the most recent dividend of $1.50.

This proposed hike is subject to the board’s approval. Because of this, the company didn’t provide either the potential ex-dividend or payment dates for the payout. At the most recent closing stock price, it would yield just under 2%, which is notably higher than the current sub-1.1% average of all stocks on the bellwether S&P 500 index.

As for the buyback program, JPMorgan Chase’s board has authorized a $50 billion initiative, with no set expiration date. This kicks in next Wednesday, July 1, and as in most such initiatives, the timing and amount of these self-purchases will be at management’s discretion.

The great thaw of 2026

While a double-digit dividend raise and an 11-figure share buyback program are indisputably beneficial for investors, we need to get a fix on how they were made possible.

As part of its oversight on banks, the Fed mandates the stress capital buffer (SCB). This is the amount of money the nation’s large lenders are required to hold on top of common equity tier 1 capital (CET!) — the bare legal minimum to have on hand. The Fed tailors the SCB to each bank with total assets of at least $100 billion, based on how much of a capital “cushion” the regulator believes the lender needs.

In February, several months before the stress tests, the Fed froze the existing SCB requirements for the remainder of this year and into 2027. Previously, it had begun the process just after the test results came out, finalizing it only by the end of August. It would come into force on Oct. 1.

That long, cumbersome process made the SCB difficult for the big banks to plan their capital allocation strategies effectively. As big banks often do, they complained vociferously about this and lobbied for a change. To its credit, the Fed heard these criticisms and decided to act, giving the lenders a deserved break with the early-in-the-year freeze.

The current regime makes more sense, is cleaner, and gives the banks a much better idea of how much total capital they’ll need to keep on hand… and, by extension, a clearer view of what’s available for shareholder-pleasing measures like dividend raises and share buybacks.

Double-digit derby

While a 10% raise in a quarterly dividend is impressive, I should point out that it’s actually a bit low compared to the proposed bumps announced by other companies earning a passing grade.

White-shoe investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) wasted almost no time announcing a 15% increase in its dividend to $1.15 per share; that’ll push the yield up to 2%. It’s going the share buyback route too, with a reauthorization of its $20 billion initiative.

Both lenders were topped by a smaller rival, Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY), with a beefy 19% dividend raise. The new quarterly amount is $0.63 per share, yielding a theoretical 1.7%.

JPMorgan Chase is one of this country’s so-called Big Four banks. Two of the others also, unsurprisingly, declared intent to raise their quarterly payouts (the one holdout is Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)). Citigroup (NYSE:C) aims to boost its distribution by 12% to $0.67 per share. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is planning for an 11% increase to $0.50 per share. The former’s yield would be 1.8%, while the latter’s is 2.4%.

Sign of the times

JPMorgan Chase’s long-serving CEO Jamie Dimon coined the term “fortress balance sheet,” which aptly fits the bank’s strategy. With its always-rock-solid capital base, it’s passed every stress test since the exams were first administered after the financial crisis of the late 2000s.

So the company’s double-digit dividend raise isn’t a surprise; ditto for the new share repurchase program (we can say the same for the other declaring banks, too). Given that, I don’t think these moves will push the bank’s stock higher in and of themselves. They do, however, help sentiment on the company, as they signal confidence that it’s done well and should continue to thrive.

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Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.