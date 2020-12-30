JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 5th of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of January.

JPMorgan Chase's upcoming dividend is US$0.90 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.60 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that JPMorgan Chase has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of $125.36. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether JPMorgan Chase can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see JPMorgan Chase paying out a modest 47% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:JPM Historic Dividend December 31st 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at JPMorgan Chase, with earnings per share up 7.6% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, JPMorgan Chase has increased its dividend at approximately 34% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid JPMorgan Chase? JPMorgan Chase has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. In summary, JPMorgan Chase appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while JPMorgan Chase has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with JPMorgan Chase and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

