JPMorgan Chase Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 8/2/24, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM (Symbol: JPM.PRM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2625, payable on 9/3/24. As a percentage of JPM.PRM's recent share price of $19.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.33%, so look for shares of JPM.PRM to trade 1.33% lower — all else being equal — when JPM.PRM shares open for trading on 8/2/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.35%, which compares to an average yield of 6.60% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM.PRM shares, versus JPM:

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2625 on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM:

In Wednesday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM (Symbol: JPM.PRM) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are off about 0.3%.

