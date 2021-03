JPMorgan Chase names new head of consumer banking -memo

Updates throughout

March 24 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N named Jennifer Roberts as its new chief executive of consumer banking on Wednesday, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Roberts joined the bank in 1996 and most recently led the business banking group, where she oversaw the bank's role in distributing more than $32 billion in small business loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

She replaces Thasunda Brown Duckett, a rising star at JPMorgan who left the largest U.S. bank in February to lead the retirement provider and financial services firm TIAA.

