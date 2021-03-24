US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan Chase names new head of consumer banking -memo

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

JPMorgan Chase & Co named Jennifer Roberts as its new chief executive of consumer banking on Wednesday, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Updates throughout

March 24 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N named Jennifer Roberts as its new chief executive of consumer banking on Wednesday, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Roberts joined the bank in 1996 and most recently led the business banking group, where she oversaw the bank's role in distributing more than $32 billion in small business loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

She replaces Thasunda Brown Duckett, a rising star at JPMorgan who left the largest U.S. bank in February to lead the retirement provider and financial services firm TIAA.

(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular