JPMorgan Chase may freeze salary raise for some workers - Bloomberg News

Nov 30 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N is planning to freeze salary raises for most employees at the vice president level and above, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people briefed on the preliminary discussions.

The report said that the company, however, plans to increase annual bonuses by 15% to 20% for its sales and trading workers.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

