US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan Chase may freeze salary raise for some workers - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Dania Nadeem Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

JPMorgan Chase & Co is planning to freeze salary raises for most employees at the vice president level and above, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people briefed on the preliminary discussions.

Nov 30 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N is planning to freeze salary raises for most employees at the vice president level and above, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people briefed on the preliminary discussions.

The report said that the company, however, plans to increase annual bonuses by 15% to 20% for its sales and trading workers.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular