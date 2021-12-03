JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $158.44, changing hands as low as $157.19 per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JPM's low point in its 52 week range is $118.105 per share, with $172.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $158.26. The JPM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

