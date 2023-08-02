JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Price Target Increased by 5.20% to 172.53

The average one-year price target for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) has been revised to 172.53 / share. This is an increase of 5.20% from the prior estimate of 163.99 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 141.40 to a high of 238.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.22% from the latest reported closing price of 157.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5118 funds or institutions reporting positions in JPMorgan Chase. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPM is 1.09%, an increase of 8.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.13% to 2,281,384K shares. The put/call ratio of JPM is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 91,111K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,158K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 8.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 68,444K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,807K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 9.04% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 61,814K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,563K shares, representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 52,310K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,249K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 8.26% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 41,036K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,700K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 10.51% over the last quarter.

JPMorgan Chase Background Information

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.4 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands.

