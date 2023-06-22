JPMorgan Chase is fined by SEC over mistaken deletion of emails

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase JPM.N has been fined $4 million by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for mistakenly deleting about 47 million emails belonging to its retail banking group.

The largest U.S. bank did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to the civil settlement, which concerned emails from January 1 through April 23, 2018.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.