JPMorgan Chase is fined by SEC over mistaken deletion of emails

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

June 22, 2023 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase JPM.N has been fined $4 million by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for mistakenly deleting about 47 million emails belonging to its retail banking group.

The largest U.S. bank did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to the civil settlement, which concerned emails from January 1 through April 23, 2018.

