JPMorgan Chase Is Eyeing 7% Net Interest Income Growth. Why That Goal Just Got Easier to Believe.

Key Points

JPMorgan Chase entered the year expecting net interest income growth of about 7%.

The company didn't update that guidance as rate cuts became less likely.

Now that rate increases are on the table, JPMorgan will have an easier time hitting that 7% target, and perhaps beating it.

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JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) is one of the largest banks in the world, with a business that spans from the local corner bank to investment banking (it is one of the companies helping out with the SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO). That said, its results are heavily impacted by changes in interest rates. Here's a look at the company's 7% net interest income target for 2026 and why it may need to raise it.

JPMorgan Chase entered 2026 with expectations for headwinds

When rates rise, JPMorgan Chase can charge higher interest rates on the loans it makes. And it can drag its feet when it comes to increasing the rates it pays to its bank customers. The outcome is higher net interest income. However, if rates fall, the bank's net interest income declines because it charges lower interest rates on its loans. It has no choice if it wants to remain competitive. And it takes time to lower the rates it pays depositors, further compounding the headwind.

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As JPMorgan Chase entered 2026, it expected net interest income to rise by about 7%. However, the interest rate outlook shifted in the first quarter. Going in, Wall Street was anticipating rate cuts in the back half of the year. During the quarter, the rate outlook changed to rates holding steady. Only JPMorgan Chase didn't update its net interest income goals because its original view was for rates to fall late in the year. Thus, there was little impact from the new outlook, and any impact was expected to be offset by other parts of the business.

Things just got easier for JPMorgan Chase

Interest rate expectations have changed again since the end of the first quarter, with higher rates increasingly likely as inflation has started to tick up. If interest rates rise, JPMorgan Chase could have an easier time hitting its 7% net interest income growth target. And, perhaps, it may even consider raising the target.

That said, the same puts and takes that kept the company from raising its target after the first quarter may hold it to a cautious outlook when it reports second-quarter earnings. While the interest rate environment has shifted from negative to neutral to positive, geopolitical conflicts persist, inflation is still elevated, and the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) remains near all-time highs. JPMorgan Chase might simply be happy that its net interest income target is easier to achieve and leave it at that.

JPMorgan Chase: Investors are already pricing in good news

Even if JPMorgan Chase ups its net interest income target, investors may want to tread with caution. The stock's price-to-book ratio is 2.4x, compared with its five-year average of 1.8x. And its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14x is well above its five-year average of 12x. In other words, the stock looks a bit expensive relative to its recent past, with investors appearing to have already priced in a lot of good news, perhaps even an interest hike or two.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.