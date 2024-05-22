News & Insights

JPMorgan Chase Exits Superloop Stake

May 22, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Superloop Ltd. (AU:SLC) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have ceased to be substantial holders in Superloop Ltd. as of May 20, 2024, after changes in their relevant interests, including securities lending agreements and proprietary trades. The move comes after their last notice given just a day earlier, marking a significant change in the company’s shareholder structure.

