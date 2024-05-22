JPMorgan Chase Exits Superloop Stake

Superloop Ltd. (AU:SLC) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have ceased to be substantial holders in Superloop Ltd. as of May 20, 2024, after changes in their relevant interests, including securities lending agreements and proprietary trades. The move comes after their last notice given just a day earlier, marking a significant change in the company’s shareholder structure.

For further insights into AU:SLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.