JPMorgan Chase Exits Substantial Stake in Immutep Ltd

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have ceased to be substantial holders in Immutep Ltd, following changes in their relevant interests in the company’s voting securities. The change, effective as of October 17, 2024, involves various transactions including securities on loan, rehypothecation, and purchases and sales conducted by JPMorgan’s subsidiaries.

