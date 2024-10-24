News & Insights

JPMorgan Chase Exits Substantial Stake in APA Group

October 24, 2024

APA Group (AU:APA) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have ceased to be substantial holders in APA Group, following significant changes in their voting securities interests. This move reflects a shift in their investment strategy, impacting a substantial number of ordinary securities. Investors in the financial market may find this development noteworthy as it could influence APA Group’s stock dynamics.

