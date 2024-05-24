JPMorgan Chase Ends Major Stake in Clinuvel

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:CUV) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have ceased to be substantial holders in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited as of May 22, 2024. The change involves various transactions, including loans and purchases of ordinary shares, affecting a total of 547,671 shares. This move reflects a significant change in the company’s investor profile and could impact its stock dynamics.

