JPMorgan Chase Drops Out of Bidding for Wealth Manager

The list of possible buyers for Personal Capital has gotten smaller after JPMorgan Chase dropped out, three people familiar with the situation said.

It is unclear who else remains interested in acquiring Personal Capital, now that JPMorgan (Ticker: JPM) has withdrawn. Moelis & Co. (MC) is advising on the auction, which is in the late stages, the people said.

Bill Harris, the former CEO of Intuit (INTU) and PayPal (PYPL), founded Personal Capital in 2009. The Redwood Shores, Calif., company positions itself as an online financial advisor and digital wealth-management company, plus a technology platform. Personal Capital is seeking roughly $1 billion, the people said.

Personal Capital has raised $325.03 million in funding, according to the research firm PitchBook. This includes $50 million in a Series F round led by IGM Financial in February 2019. Other investors include Corsair Capital, Propel Venture Partners and USAA.

Personal Capital had more than $12.3 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31. The company has more than 2.4 million registered users. The fintech isn’t profitable, according to Mergermarket, which reported on the auction last week.

One venture capitalist said there were many logical buyers for Personal Capital, who need a tech-forward wealth arm. “But $1 billion is steep for $120 million in revenue with no profits,” the executive said of Personal Capital.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, wealth management was one of the hottest merger-and-acquisition sectors. There were 203 wealth-management mergers in 2019, up 12.2% from the year before, according to Echelon Partners.

Large transactions in 2019 included Charles Schwab (SCHW) buying TD Ameritrade (AMTD) for $26 billion, Warburg Pincus acquiring Kestra Financial for an estimated $600 million to $800 million, and Advisor Group selling to Reverence Capital for $2.3 billion.

Personal Capital, IGM, Propel, USAA and Corsair couldn’t be reached for comment.

Write to Luisa Beltran at luisa.beltran@dowjones.com

