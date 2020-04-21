JPMorgan Chase developing plan to return employees to work in phases -memo

US Markets
JPMorgan Chase & Co told employees on Tuesday that it is working to develop a strategy to have employees return to work in offices in phases, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Although the bank does not have a firm timeline yet on when it will return employees to offices, executives said the strategy will differ by region, country and state, according to the memo, which was verified by a bank spokesman.

The bank said its return-to-work strategy will follow guidance from government and health authorities. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; W: (646) 223-5063 C: (219) 730-7611; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/JP MORGAN WORKERS (URGENT)

