JPMorgan Chase developing plan to return employees to work in phases -memo

NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co told employees on Tuesday that it is working to develop a strategy to have employees return to work in offices in phases, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Although the bank does not have a firm timeline yet on when it will return employees to offices, executives said the strategy will differ by region, country and state, according to the memo, which was verified by a bank spokesman.

The bank said its return-to-work strategy will follow guidance from government and health authorities.

