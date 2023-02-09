Jpmorgan Chase & Cuts Stake in Semtech (SMTC)

Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.33MM shares of Semtech Corporation (SMTC). This represents 0.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2023 they reported 3.80MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 91.29% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.84% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Semtech is $43.35. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 31.84% from its latest reported closing price of $32.88.

The projected annual revenue for Semtech is $754MM, a decrease of 3.25%. The projected annual EPS is $2.86, an increase of 24.05%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 728 funds or institutions reporting positions in Semtech. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTC is 0.15%, a decrease of 25.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 75,424K shares. The put/call ratio of SMTC is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,516K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,550K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 74.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,906K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,871K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 43.20% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,855K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 45.35% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,612K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,603K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 43.89% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,582K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 96.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 1,566.37% over the last quarter.

Semtech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction.

