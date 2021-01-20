JPMorgan Chase Could Blast as Much as 31% Higher Following Q4 Earnings, Says Analyst

As often happens just after a company delivers blowout quarterly results, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) is feeling some extra love from analysts. On Tuesday, one of them -- Credit Suisse's Susan Roth Katzke -- raised her price target on JPMorgan Chase stock to $150 per share, up from the previous $142, while maintaining her outperform (buy) rating.

But Katzke also believes the stock could go higher. Her best-case scenario, which assumes a relatively quick economic recovery from the travails of the pandemic among other positive developments, models $181. That represents a gain of over 31% on JPMorgan's most recent closing share price.

Image source: Getty Images.

She is not the only JPMorgan watcher who has recently upped a price target on the stock. Also on Tuesday, Royal Bank of Canada pegged it at $150 per share, from its previous $130, while Barclays boosted its own target by just under 5% to $172.

JPMorgan Chase's final quarterly results from 2020 were released on Friday. The per-share earnings of $3.79 were significantly higher than the average analyst estimate, and while the period's revenue of nearly $30.2 billion wasn't as dramatic a beat, it still comfortably topped expectations.

This was aided enormously by robust 34% year-over-year growth in investment banking, while the bank's source of cheap funding expanded greatly with a 35% increase in average deposits. Another piece of happy news for investors was that, in line with a recent loosening of restrictions by the Fed, JPMorgan Chase is resuming share buybacks to the tune of $4.5 billion in its current quarter.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

