JPMorgan Chase & Co's 7.00% Capital Securities, Series J Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 7.00% Capital Securities, Series J (Symbol: JPM.PRJ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $21.40 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.76% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, JPM.PRJ was trading at a 11.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.31% in the "Financial" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM.PRJ shares, versus JPM:

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 7.00% Capital Securities, Series J:

In Tuesday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 7.00% Capital Securities, Series J (Symbol: JPM.PRJ) is currently down about 3.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are down about 0.8%.

