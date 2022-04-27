JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.70% Capital Securities, Series CC About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 4/29/22, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.70% Capital Securities, Series CC (Symbol: JPM.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 6/1/22. As a percentage of JPM.PRC's recent share price of $25.57, this dividend works out to approximately 1.47%, so look for shares of JPM.PRC to trade 1.47% lower — all else being equal — when JPM.PRC shares open for trading on 4/29/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.87%, which compares to an average yield of 5.73% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM.PRC shares, versus JPM:

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.70% Capital Securities, Series CC :

In Wednesday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.70% Capital Securities, Series CC (Symbol: JPM.PRC) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are down about 0.4%.

