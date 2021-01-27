JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.70% Capital Securities, Series CC About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 1/29/21, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.70% Capital Securities, Series CC (Symbol: JPM.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 3/1/21. As a percentage of JPM.PRC's recent share price of $27.84, this dividend works out to approximately 1.35%, so look for shares of JPM.PRC to trade 1.35% lower — all else being equal — when JPM.PRC shares open for trading on 1/29/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 0.00%, which compares to an average yield of 0.37% in the "Banking & Savings" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM.PRC shares, versus JPM:

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.70% Capital Securities, Series CC :

In Wednesday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.70% Capital Securities, Series CC (Symbol: JPM.PRC) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are off about 2.5%.

