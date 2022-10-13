JPMorgan Chase & Co's 5.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 5.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O (Symbol: JPM.PRD) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $23.64 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.19% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, JPM.PRD was trading at a 3.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.57% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 5.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O:

In Thursday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 5.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O (Symbol: JPM.PRD) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are up about 5.7%.

