JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

October 30, 2024 — 01:34 pm EDT

On 11/1/24, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM (Symbol: JPM.PRM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2625, payable on 12/2/24. As a percentage of JPM.PRM's recent share price of $20.18, this dividend works out to approximately 1.30%, so look for shares of JPM.PRM to trade 1.30% lower — all else being equal — when JPM.PRM shares open for trading on 11/1/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.23%, which compares to an average yield of 6.36% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM.PRM shares, versus JPM:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2625 on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM:

JPM.PRM+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM (Symbol: JPM.PRM) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are trading flat.

Stocks mentioned

JPM.PRM
JPM

