JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 10/31/23, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM (Symbol: JPM.PRM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2625, payable on 12/1/23. As a percentage of JPM.PRM's recent share price of $17.35, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of JPM.PRM to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when JPM.PRM shares open for trading on 10/31/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.02%, which compares to an average yield of 7.46% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM.PRM shares, versus JPM:
Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2625 on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM:
In Friday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM (Symbol: JPM.PRM) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are down about 2.8%.
