JPMorgan Chase Confirms Closing Trump's Accounts After January 6 Capitol Attack

February 23, 2026 — 05:21 pm EST

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase [JPM] has acknowledged closing certain bank accounts belonging to former President Donald Trump following the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a court filing submitted in Trump's lawsuit against the bank.

In documents cited by The Associated Press, former JPMorgan chief administrative officer Dan Wilkening stated that the bank notified Trump in February 2021 about the closure of specific accounts in its private and commercial banking divisions. This disclosure is part of Trump's legal action against JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon, filed last month.

Trump's attorney, Alejandro Brito, alleges in the 26-page complaint that the bank "debanked" the former president for political reasons in the aftermath of the Capitol riot, which followed Trump's efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election won by Joe Biden. The lawsuit claims JPMorgan sought to distance itself from Trump over ideological differences.

JPMorgan has dismissed the case as meritless. The dispute echoes broader Republican accusations that major financial institutions have unfairly targeted conservative customers since the January 6 events.

