JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reveals Gain In Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $12.14 billion, or $3.79 per share. This compares with $8.52 billion, or $2.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $30.16 billion from $29.17 billion last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $12.14 Bln. vs. $8.52 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.79 vs. $2.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.62 -Revenue (Q4): $30.16 Bln vs. $29.17 Bln last year.

