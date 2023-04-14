JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reports Advance In Q1 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $12.62 billion, or $4.10 per share. This compares with $8.28 billion, or $2.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.5% to $39.34 billion from $31.59 billion last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $12.62 Bln. vs. $8.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.10 vs. $2.63 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.41 -Revenue (Q1): $39.34 Bln vs. $31.59 Bln last year.

