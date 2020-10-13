Markets
JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Q3 Profit Tops Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported third quarter earnings per share of $2.92 compared to $2.68, a year ago. The company noted that its third quarter results included $524 million of firmwide legal expense, $0.17 decrease in earnings per share. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter net revenue on a reported basis was $29.1 billion, compared to $29.3 billion, a year ago. Net revenue - managed - was $29.9 billion, flat with prior year. Net interest income was $13.1 billion, down 9%, predominantly driven by the impact of lower rates largely offset by higher net interest income in CIB Markets as well as balance sheet growth. Noninterest revenue was $16.8 billion, up 7%. Analysts expected revenue of $28.29 billion, for the quarter.

For the third quarter, the provision for credit losses was $611 million, down $903 million from prior year. The credit costs for the quarter included $569 million of net reserve releases.

Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO, said: "The Corporate & Investment Bank continues to be a big driver of Firm performance with Markets revenue up 30% and Global IB fees up 9%. CIB and Commercial Banking continue to attract and retain deposits given our strong client franchise as our clients remain liquid. Asset & Wealth Management generated record revenue and net income and saw strong net inflows into long-term products."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular