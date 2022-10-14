JPMorgan Chase & Co. Q3 Profit Declines, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $9.74 billion, or $3.12 per share. This compares with $11.69 billion, or $3.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $32.72 billion from $29.65 billion last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $9.74 Bln. vs. $11.69 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.12 vs. $3.74 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.88 -Revenue (Q3): $32.72 Bln vs. $29.65 Bln last year.

