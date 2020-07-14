JPMorgan Chase & Co. Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) released earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $4.69 billion, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $9.65 billion, or $2.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $33.82 billion from $29.48 billion last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $4.69 Bln. vs. $9.65 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.38 vs. $2.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q2): $33.82 Bln vs. $29.48 Bln last year.

