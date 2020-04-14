JPMorgan Chase & Co. Q1 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $2.87 billion, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $9.18 billion, or $2.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $29.07 billion from $29.85 billion last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $2.87 Bln. vs. $9.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.78 vs. $2.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.84 -Revenue (Q1): $29.07 Bln vs. $29.85 Bln last year.

