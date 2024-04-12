JPMorgan Chase & Co. Q1 Profit Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $13.42 billion, or $4.44 per share. This compares with $12.62 billion, or $4.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $41.93 billion from $38.35 billion last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $13.42 Bln. vs. $12.62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.44 vs. $4.10 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $41.93 Bln vs. $38.35 Bln last year.

