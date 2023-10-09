JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) ended the recent trading session at $144.77, demonstrating a -0.23% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.39%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 13, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.85, indicating a 23.4% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $39.11 billion, indicating a 19.55% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $16.05 per share and a revenue of $157.33 billion, indicating changes of +32.75% and +22.25%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.64% upward. At present, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.04. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.67.

It is also worth noting that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Banks - Major Regional industry stood at 1.22 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

