JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $143.77, moving -0.86% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.45%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 13, 2023. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $3.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39 billion, up 19.21% from the prior-year quarter.

JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.01 per share and revenue of $157.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +32.42% and +22.09%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.55% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.06. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.05.

It is also worth noting that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.