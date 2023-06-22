JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $139.58, moving -1.93% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.31%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 14, 2023. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $3.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30.07%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $36.9 billion, up 20.15% from the prior-year quarter.

JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.35 per share and revenue of $148.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.69% and +15.02%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.92. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.03.

Meanwhile, JPM's PEG ratio is currently 1.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

