JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $126.84, moving -0.27% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.21% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 8.5% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2023. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $3.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.8%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $36.05 billion, up 17.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.90 per share and revenue of $141.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.7% and +9.83%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.86. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.4.

Also, we should mention that JPM has a PEG ratio of 1.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

