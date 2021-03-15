JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $155.37, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 12.12% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JPM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2021. On that day, JPM is projected to report earnings of $2.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 256.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.1 billion, up 3% from the year-ago period.

JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.65 per share and revenue of $114.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.93% and -4%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JPM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.88% higher. JPM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, JPM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.13, which means JPM is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.93 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JPM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

