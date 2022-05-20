JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $117.34, moving -0.82% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 11.53%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.5%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $2.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.69 billion, up 0.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.01 per share and revenue of $124.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of -28.32% and +2.17%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.8% lower. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.75 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.15.

Also, we should mention that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JPM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

