JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $166.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 0.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $2.94 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.48 billion, up 0.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.95 per share and revenue of $122.6 billion, which would represent changes of +68.36% and +2.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower within the past month. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.68.

Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.25 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

