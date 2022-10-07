JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Moves -2%: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $105.98, moving -2% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.82% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 4.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $2.98 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.18 billion, up 8.54% from the prior-year quarter.

JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.34 per share and revenue of $126.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -26.17% and +4.34%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.57, which means JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



