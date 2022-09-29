JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Moves -1.69%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $106.16, marking a -1.69% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.11% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.19%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 14, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.97, down 20.59% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.14 billion, up 8.4% from the year-ago period.

JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.34 per share and revenue of $126.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -26.17% and +4.25%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.73% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.52. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.36.

Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 1.9 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



