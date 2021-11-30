JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Moves -1.49%: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $158.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.49% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 14, 2022. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $2.94 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.48 billion, up 0.86% from the year-ago period.

JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.95 per share and revenue of $122.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +68.36% and +2.51%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.78. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.16.

We can also see that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

