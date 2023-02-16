JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $141.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.29% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.87% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $3.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $36.05 billion, up 17.36% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.86 per share and revenue of $141.12 billion, which would represent changes of +6.37% and +9.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.52% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.97, so we one might conclude that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, JPM's PEG ratio is currently 2.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

